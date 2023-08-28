Top 5 Plant Engineering content: August 21-27, 2023

Figure 1: An example of a digital twins solution architecture diagram. Courtesy: Saviant Consulting

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered intelligent digital twins, condition monitoring and pumps, maintenance and more. Links to each article below.

Smart device and equipment manufacturers must include digital twins in their product roadmap to help their industrial customers digitize manufacturing operations.

To avoid costly, unplanned downtime, leveraging condition monitoring in a reliability plan is essential.

Developing a strong motor maintenance strategy can provide companies with many benefits long-term as it reduces downtime and can help companies avoid large repair or replacement costs.

Safety in manufacturing facilities takes many forms and it is critical companies do all they can to ensure their workers are safe.

Unplanned downtime can cause problems for manufacturers, leading to production losses and safety incidents.

