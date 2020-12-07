Top 5 Plant Engineering articles November 30 to December 6, 2020

Courtesy: Megha Tatiya

The top 5 most read articles online, from November 30 to December 6, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered EAM systems, Product of the Year finalists, matching motors and drives, automation technology and proper air balance in a food facility. Links to each article below.

1. Advanced capabilities are being incorporated into EAM systems

Tools are meant to support actionable insights.

2. 2020 Product of the Year Finalists

The official ballot is open for voting for Plant Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers, for a limited time. Cast your votes at www.plantengineering.com/NP4E.

3. How to match drives (VFDs, VSDs) to the motor

Size a variable-speed drive (VSD) for the application, and ask if a general-purpose drive will do or if more embedded intelligence is needed. Do you need a VSD, variable frequency drive (VFD) or adjustable speed drive (ASD)? (Trick question)

4. Three reasons why businesses should invest in automation technology

Process automation is one of the most valuable additions a team can make in terms of digital transformation.

5. Four benefits of proper air balance in a food facility

Fresh air and proper balance are more important than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Benefits include a safer work environment and killing airborne contaminants.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, November 30 to December 6, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.