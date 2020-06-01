Top 5 Plant Engineering articles May 25-31, 2020

Courtesy: Panduit

The top 5 most read articles online, from May 25-31, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered prevention through design, COVID-19 safety standards, electrical safety programs, safer ventilator sharing and high-tech warehouses. Links to each article below.

1. Adopt prevention through design for electrical safety

Leaders and managers need to implement a proactive prevention through design (PtD) program and track near misses to mitigate electrical safety hazards and protect workers in their plant.

2. 10 steps employers must take to ensure safety before reopening due to COVID-19

The National Safety Council, in coordination with the SAFER task force, releases comprehensive guidance and recommendations for employers to prioritize workplace safety post-quarantine.

3. A look at electrical safety programs

The 2020 Plant Engineering electrical safety survey examines how your plants’ electrical safety programs measure up.

4. Engineers propose safer method for sharing ventilators during COVID-19 pandemic

MIT engineers have proposed a suggested design could make it easier to divide air flow for COVID-19 patients in emergencies when no other options are available.

5. Warehouse, manufacturing facilities go high-tech

Warehouse, manufacturing and logistics buildings are more than simple boxy structures used to make products and store them before they move onto their next destination. Engineers working find these facilities can be as complex and advanced as any other building. What’s more, factors like increased interest in online shopping and demand to have desired products yesterday are boosting demand for these projects.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, May 25-31, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.