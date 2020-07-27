Top 5 Plant Engineering articles July 20-26, 2020

Courtesy: Yaskawa America Inc.

The top 5 most read articles online, from July 20-26, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered VFD parameters, nanoscale structure formation, manufacturing accidents, lab design techniques and reducing industrial emissions. Links to each article below.

1. Top 5 VFD parameter changes explained

Programming variable frequency drives (VFDs) to fit most industrial applications require only the most basic settings to operate the motor. Understand these 5 VFD parameter changes to optimize VFD programming to fit most motor-drive applications.

2. Nanoscale hollow structure formation could boost battery storage

Researchers at Georgia Tech, ETH Zurich and Oak Ridge National Laboratory have discovered particles can change a nanoscale hollow structure formation, which could be beneficial for lithium-ion battery storage.

3. Manufacturing accidents still too common, say officials

Increase digital technologies and existing tools to decrease too-common occupational accidents, say officials from the WHO and Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

4. Lab design techniques to accelerate COVID-19 test processing

Testing is a crucial component of our global response to COVID-19 and producing enough tests processing the results quickly to the public is a challenge we currently face.

5. Carbon-loving materials designed to reduce industrial emissions

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, are advancing gas membrane materials to expand practical technology options for reducing industrial carbon emissions produced by fossil fuel industries.

