Electrical

Top 5 Plant Engineering articles Feb. 21-27, 2022

Articles about why short circuit current matters, no two greases are the same, what’s in store for Industry 4.0, and more were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from Feb. 21-27, 2022. Miss something? You can catch up here.

By Keagan Gay February 28, 2022
Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

The top 5 most read articles online, from Feb. 21-27, 2022, for Plant Engineering covered why short circuit current matters, no two greases are the same, what’s in store for Industry 4.0, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Why short circuit current matters

Short circuit current analysis is an essential part of the design and safe operation of electrical systems and obtaining the right equipment is a crucial step.

2. No two greases are the same

Physical characteristics include consistency, mechanical stability, oil separation, water resistance and low-temperature flow.

3. Three ways to engage your workforce in 2022

Expectations for the workforce are constantly changing and it can be challenging to keep them engaged. Three tips on engaging, training and securing a more remote workforce are highlighted.

4. How to avoid fault tree analysis (FTA) mistakes

FTA is a complex exercise that requires efforts to fully understand the system, its associated subsystems and components.

5. What’s in store for Industry 4.0 in 2022?

A relentless pace of ongoing digitalization.

 

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Feb. 21-27, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, manager of content partnerships and digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this article? You should consider contributing content to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.

Keagan Gay
Author Bio: Keagan Gay is a digital media & production coordinator for CFE Media.
New Products for Engineers
Search Products And Discover New Innovations In Your Industry
Shining Jins Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

OEM & ODM Customization Speaker Parts T-Yokes and Washers Made in Taiwan
Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Arctic Range Blowout Preventer (B.O.P.) Handling System
IXON Cloud B.V.

Unlimited possibilities to fulfil your needs with IXON Cloud and the Component SDK
G&W Electric

Viper®-HV Recloser up to 72.5kV
Elesa (UK) Ltd

SFX series hydraulic anti-splash breather caps, plus dipstick