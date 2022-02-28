Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

The top 5 most read articles online, from Feb. 21-27, 2022, for Plant Engineering covered why short circuit current matters, no two greases are the same, what’s in store for Industry 4.0, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Why short circuit current matters

Short circuit current analysis is an essential part of the design and safe operation of electrical systems and obtaining the right equipment is a crucial step.

2. No two greases are the same

Physical characteristics include consistency, mechanical stability, oil separation, water resistance and low-temperature flow.

3. Three ways to engage your workforce in 2022

Expectations for the workforce are constantly changing and it can be challenging to keep them engaged. Three tips on engaging, training and securing a more remote workforce are highlighted.

4. How to avoid fault tree analysis (FTA) mistakes

FTA is a complex exercise that requires efforts to fully understand the system, its associated subsystems and components.

5. What’s in store for Industry 4.0 in 2022?

A relentless pace of ongoing digitalization.

