Plant Engineering most-viewed content, January 2023

Plant Engineering‘s top 10 online most-viewed content in January 2023 posted over the last three months covered safety, pumps, conveyor jams, IIoT, UPS, energy and more. Catch up with a link to each article below.

1. Arc flash best practices and tips

Arc flash events are among the most common source of injuries, but there are ways workers and employers can bypass them.

2. Addressing electrical safety hazards

Considering newer products and technologies can improve personnel safety, especially when combined with a “design for safety” approach and appropriate automation

3. Vertical turbine pump tips and tricks

Vertical turbine pumps (VTPs) are ubiquitous and used in many different applications constantly, which makes them more vulnerable to damage because of constant wear

4. How small changes eliminate conveyor jams

It’s all in the details

5. Preventing slips, falls during plant design process

Slips and falls are a major source for workplace injuries, but companies can get ahead by putting plant floor safety up front and picking a walking surface that can withstand tough conditions as well as wear and tear

6. Control systems evolve to meet enterprise and operational needs

Develop and implement a holistic automation technology stack

7. Uninterruptible power supplies defeat unplanned downtime

How a UPS system enhances a generator’s system design

8. Electrical safety standards and hazard recognition

Where to learn what you need to know

9. Five control system design challenges for developing wave energy converter

Wave energy has a lot of potential for renewable energy, but developing a sustainable and efficient project for a power company had several challenges that needed to be overcome

10. PLC module coordinates real-time data in coal shipping application

A coal shipping company improved their supply chain and operations by reducing inefficiency and waste with PLC modules

