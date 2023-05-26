Plant engineering, manufacturing M&A: May 2023

Courtesy: Bundy Group

Bundy Group, an investment bank and advisory firm, provides an update on mergers & acquisitions and capital placement activity for companies that address the manufacturing and plant management fields.

2023 continues to demonstrate that even though macroeconomic headwinds are present (credit market uncertainty, inflation and rising interest rates), mergers and acquisitions and capital placement activity within the automation, industrial technology, material handling and plant management sectors continue to be strong. This resiliency is due to many reasons, which includes the stable, profitable and growing nature of these industries.

Transactions to note include Honeywell’s acquisition of Compressor Controls Corporation, Columbus McKinnon’s purchase of Montratec and MiddleGround Capital’s acquisition of Advantage Metal Products. The range of buyer types in the below transactions (public companies, financial sponsors and financial sponsor-owned platforms) highlight the range of options that business owners and management teams have when exploring strategic alternatives.

Bundy Group is currently active with numerous client engagements involving the above-mentioned industries. Over the coming months, we anticipate announcing several more business sale and capital placement transactions. We look forward to providing these relevant updates to Plant Engineering magazine readers.

May 2023 automation transactions

5/19/23

SkySpecs, a global leader in wind energy technology, has acquired i4SEE, a leader in fully automated wind turbine data analytics and fleet optimization. The combined entity brings together world-class data insight and automation to help wind farm owners and operators to optimally invest in, maintain, and manage their assets for sustainable returns. Learn more.

5/18/23

Addtronics, LLC, a mission-driven holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering, and growing leading robotic automation solution providers, has acquired Bow Robotics. Located in West Chester, Ohio, Bow provides spare-parts, rebuild & repair services, and preventative maintenance for industrial robots used by customers in a variety of end markets across the country. Learn more.

5/4/23

Helios Technologies, Inc. a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, signed a definitive agreement to acquire i3 Product Development. i3 is a custom engineering services firm, with over 55 engineers, embodying expertise in electronics, mechanical, industrial, embedded and software engineering. Learn more.

5/4/23

CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), an innovative engineering design, consulting and construction management firm based in Albany, NY, has acquired Javan Engineering, a full-service engineering firm serving the industrial, chemical, pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, and university markets. Learn more.

5/2/23

Sniffer Robotics, a leading environmental technology enabled services firm, announced first and substantial close of a $2 million seed funding round, led by the Michigan Angel Fund. Other investors include Michigan Rise, Naruhisa Nakagawa, and Abhishek Desai of Desai Ventures. Learn more.

5/2/23

MHM Automation Limited acquired all of the shares in Wyma Engineering (NZ) Limited (Wyma). Wyma is a world leading manufacturer of post-harvest vegetable and fruit handling equipment. It is based in Christchurch NZ, with operations in Europe and the UK. Wyma is majority owned by interests related to Andrew and Angela Barclay. Learn more.

4/26/23

Honeywell has plans to acquire Compressor Controls Corporation (CCC) from INDICOR, LLC for $670 million. CCC currently produces turbomachinery control and optimization solutions from control hardware to software and services. Honeywell will integrate CCC into its Process Solutions business, as well as use CCC technology to improve its carbon capture control solutions. Learn more.

4/26/23

Columbus McKinnon Corporation, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, acquired montratec GmbH, a leading automation solutions company that designs and develops intelligent automation and transport systems for interlinking industrial production and logistics processes. Learn more.

4/25/23

ENSCO, Inc. a global pioneer in railway inspection technology, has entered into an Equity Purchase Agreement to acquire KLD Labs, Inc. a world-leading provider of automated wayside inspection technology and laser profiling solutions. Learn more.

4/25/23

MiddleGround Capital, an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, has acquired Advantage Metal Products, a provider of high-precision metal products, as an add-on for its Megatech platform. Learn more.

