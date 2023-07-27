Plant engineering, manufacturing M&A: July 2023

Courtesy: Bundy Group

Bundy Group, an investment bank and advisory firm, provides an update on mergers & acquisitions and capital placement activity for companies that address the manufacturing and plant management fields.

2023 is continuing to show strength and consistency in terms of mergers & acquisitions and capital placement activity in the automation and industrial technology markets. We witnessed continued M&A activity by such seasoned buyers as IPS and GrayMatter, and new financial sponsors entered the space, which included Golden Gate Capital and Ilion Capital Partners.

Companies that were recently involved in transactions had such capabilities as high-voltage solutions, frequency control, electric motors, artificial intelligence, and precision control systems. This credible list of buyers and investors highlights the attractiveness of the automation and industrial technology markets.

Bundy Group’s current engagements and owner relationships include control system integration, automated material handling, automation distribution, industrial services, and electrical services. This serves as a leading indicator for industries our team anticipates closed transactions in over the coming months. We look forward to providing these relevant updates to Plant Engineering magazine readers.

July 2023 automation transactions

7/19/23

Vance Street Capital’s Micronics Engineered Filtration Group, a global provider of aftermarket and OEM filtration equipment and consumables, acquired AFT, a filter media division of FLSmidth. AFT was started by FLSmidth in 1999 and was known previously as Advanced Filtration Technologies. Learn more.

7/13/23

Simbe Robotics, Inc., the company leveraging AI and robotics to elevate the performance of retailers with real-time insights into inventory and operations, announced a Series B equity financing round of $28 million, led by Eclipse. Learn more.

7/11/23

nVent Electric plc, a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, has acquired TEXA Industries, which will operate within its Enclosures business segment. The acquisition of TEXA Industries and its highly complementary portfolio strengthens nVent’s position as a global systems provider. Learn more.

7/6/23

nami, a leading multi-sensing platform and ecosystem enabler for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, announced the close of its Series A financing round, raising $10.5 million from strategic investors including Verizon Ventures, Amavi Capital, INSPiRE and Aconterra. Learn more.

7/5/23

GrayMatter announces its largest strategic merger to date with the addition of Automation & Control Concepts, a leading St. Louis-based industrial control systems integrator. GrayMatter is a technology and consulting company focused on helping manufacturing and critical infrastructure companies optimize production with digital operations. Learn more.

7/5/23

Abracon, a leading supplier of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, acquired NEL Frequency Controls, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators and modules headquartered in Burlington, Wisc. Learn more.

7/1/23

Golden Gate Capital, a global private equity firm, has announced a majority acquisition of DMC Power, a leading designer and manufacturer of connector technology systems for high-voltage power infrastructure. Learn more.

6/26/23

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ARAG Group and its subsidiaries (“ARAG”) in an all-cash transaction that values ARAG at an enterprise value of €960 million. Headquartered in Rubiera, Italy, ARAG is a global market and innovation leader in the development, production and supply of precision control systems and smart fluid components for agricultural spraying. Learn more.

6/26/23

Staple Street Capital a leading middle-market private equity firm with approximately $900 million of capital under management, announced the sale of Mid States Supply to Ilion Capital Partners (“Ilion Capital”). Headquartered in Kansas City, Mid States is a value-added distributor of valves, pipes, and fittings. Learn more.

6/26/23

IDEAL ELECTRIC COMPANY of Mansfield, Ohio, acquired Louis Allis Large Synchronous Machines and Louis Allis Large Induction Motors, product lines of the former Louis Allis Company of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In addition, the acquisition grants IDEAL rights to certain Intellectual Property related to Beloit Power Systems Motors and Generators, Fairbanks Morse Motors and Generators, and Colt Industries Motors and Generators. Learn more.

6/23/23

IPS, North America’s leading solution provider for electromechanical equipment, rotating equipment, and power management systems, has acquired Surplec. Headquartered in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, Surplec is an industry leader in the management and remanufacturing of surplus medium and high-voltage transformers. Learn more.

– Bundy Group is a CFE Media and Technology content partner.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.