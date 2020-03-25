Manufacturer receives operations waiver during coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania
Flexicon Corporation has been granted a waiver by the State of Pennsylvania to continue operating during the COVID-19 outbreak due to its role in the supply chain for life-sustaining businesses, it was announced by David Gill, president.
“We successfully demonstrated that numerous Flexicon U.S. customers operate in essential industries, and rely on our equipment and parts to continue manufacturing vital products,” said Flexicon president David Gill in a press release.
Flexicon customers producing essential products operate in the food, spice, beverage, pharmaceutical, soap/cleanser, paper, plastics/rubber and chemical industries. The company manufactures items such as bulk bag dischargers, bulk bag conditioners, drum fillers, flexible screw conveyors, pneumatic conveying systems and engineered plant-wide bulk handling systems with automated controls.
“We remain in close contact with our supply chain to ensure prompt delivery of components needed to complete orders, and with our logistics partners to deliver those orders on time,” Gill said.
The company is safeguarding the health of employees through facility sanitizing, limiting personal contact, and allowing employees who work primarily online to do so remotely.
Customers are urged to video conference in addition to email and phone. Flexicon’s manufacturing operations in the UK, Australia and South Africa also remain open and fully functional.