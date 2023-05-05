Maintenance webcast: Power and electrical system maintenance

Courtesy: CFE Media

It’s well known that maintaining electrical equipment in industrial facilities is fundamental for optimizing equipment performance and reliability, and preventing unplanned downtime. Today, such maintenance is not only recommended, it’s required.

The most recent version of NFPA 70E: Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace stipulates that facility managers must conduct maintenance on electrical equipment — and not just overcurrent protective devices — in accordance with manufacturers’ instructions or industry consensus standards. Additionally, the facility manager must document those maintenance activities.

The central objectives of any maintenance program are to extend the life of the equipment, increase facility uptime and improve plant safety.

Learning objectives:

Gather basic information about NFPA 70E and how it affects facility managers.

Review the things to consider when developing a maintenance and testing program.

Understand that the central objectives of any maintenance program are to extend the life of the equipment, increase facility uptime and improve plant safety.

Evaluate examples of electrical and power maintenance programs. Upon evaluating, learn how to build a better electrical testing and maintenance program.

Presented By:

H. Landis “Lanny” Floyd II, PE, CSP, CESCP, CUSP, CMRP, CRL, Life Fellow IEEE, Electrical safety expert and consultant

Tracy Wagoner, Senior Electrical Systems Manager, Associate, Henderson Building Solutions, Lenexa, Kansas

