Fasteners manufacturer acquired to join construction services division

Courtesy: Würth Industry North America (WINA)/Atlantic Fasteners

Würth Industry North America (WINA) announced it has acquired Atlantic Fasteners Inc., a structural industry company with 36 years of history manufacturing structural bolts and distributing standard and specialty fasteners. The purchase will better serve the needs of Würth Industry’s customers in the construction and structural markets by providing end to end distribution and manufacturing support and will deepen their geographic footprint in the mid-Atlantic region. Atlantic Fasteners will join Würth’s new construction services business division, Würth Construction Services.

This acquisition fits into Würth Industry’s strategy to provide expert supply chain solutions of structural fasteners, safety, and maintenance, repair and operating supply (MRO) products. The acquisition of Atlantic Fasteners Inc. supplies Würth with new manufacturing capabilities that increase their ability to serve customers and offer competitive lead times on a range of end to end structural products.

“Through this acquisition, we gain not only new product and service offerings for our customers, but also the amazing personnel and talent of Atlantic Fasteners,” said Dan Hill, CEO for Würth Industry North America in a press release.

The construction division will provide structural fastener components, inventory management, engineering support, kitting solutions, quality assurance, MRO and tooling, and personal protective equipment (PPE) solutions for erectors, fabricators, contractors, and beyond to increase efficiency and lower costs.