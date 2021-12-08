The 2022 System Integrator of the Year award winners are:

The 2022 System Integrator of the Year recipients were selected by industry experts and CFE Media from nominations from within the industry. Interviews with each of the System Integrator of the Year award winners are featured in the annual Global System Integrator Report published by CFE Media and distributed in the December issues of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering magazines.

Meet the 2022 System Integrator of the Year judges:

The annual process of judging the System Integrator of the Year awards is both inspiring and difficult. There are many great integrators out there. Choosing among them was challenging for this year’s seven judges. They are: