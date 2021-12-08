System Integration
2022 System Integrator of the Year winners
Integrator companies Revere Control Systems, Hargrove Controls + Automation and Huffman Engineering are recognized for their outstanding achievements.
The 2022 System Integrator of the Year award winners are:
- Revere Control Systems, Hoover, Ala. (Large System Integrator Category)
- Hargrove Controls + Automation, Mobile, Ala. (Mid-Sized Integrator Category)
- Huffman Engineering, Lincoln, Neb. (Small System Integrator Category)
The 2022 System Integrator of the Year recipients were selected by industry experts and CFE Media from nominations from within the industry. Interviews with each of the System Integrator of the Year award winners are featured in the annual Global System Integrator Report published by CFE Media and distributed in the December issues of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering magazines.
Meet the 2022 System Integrator of the Year judges:
The annual process of judging the System Integrator of the Year awards is both inspiring and difficult. There are many great integrators out there. Choosing among them was challenging for this year’s seven judges. They are:
- Dennis Brandl, chief consultant, BR&L Consulting
- Don Roberts, principal, Exotek LLC
- Shari Worthington, PhD, president, Telesian Technology Inc.; Associate Professor of Practice, Sawyer Business School; Associate Director, Center for Entrepreneurship, Suffolk University; Board of Directors, International Society of Automation (ISA)
- Steve Rourke, CEO, CFE Media and Technology
- Mark Hoske, content manager, Control Engineering
- Kevin Parker, chief editor, Plant Engineering; senior contributing editor, Oil & Gas Engineering
- Jack Smith, managing editor, Plant Engineering.