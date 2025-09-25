The Downtime | Episode 23: Luck Be Two Ladies

The Downtime co-hosts Sarah Wynn and Sheri Kasprzak preview PackExpo in Las Vegas, including an interview with Hoosier Feeder.

Courtesy: WTWH Media

This week on The Downtime podcast, co-hosts Sarah Wynn and Sheri Kasprzak deliver a dynamic episode that highlights industry innovation, celebrates rising engineering talent and previews the technologies set to take center stage at PackExpo Las Vegas. With news, recognition and an insightful interview with Hoosier Feeder’s Matt Jones, the show captures both the people and the technologies shaping modern manufacturing.

The hosts welcome listeners and set the stage for another packed program. Sarah kicks off the headline segment with a feature from Packaging OEM on Novakon’s industrial PCs. She explains that the new systems are compatible with Siemens Industrial Edge and can help packaging lines operate more intelligently through data-driven maintenance and sustainability features.

Sarah encourages listeners to download Packaging OEM’s free eBook on energy-efficient packaging machinery, which provides practical strategies for boosting efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

Sheri takes the mic to spotlight winners of the annual Engineering Leaders Under 40 program. She highlights three standout honorees: Johnnie Burness, 39, engineering manager with Factory Systems and Test at Verdagy; Mena Francis, 37, project manager at Applied Control Engineering; and Jasmine Nguyen, 27, controls and automation engineer at Hargrove Controls & Automation. For the full list of winners, she directs listeners to the Plant Engineering and Control Engineering websites.

Sheri expands on her recent reporting on engineering careers, including insights from salary survey research. She notes that these resources offer professionals valuable perspective on compensation trends, career development and strategies for navigating a rapidly evolving industry.

Sarah turns to PackExpo Las Vegas and introduces the day’s featured guest, Matt Jones, vice president of sales at Hoosier Feeder.

The interview begins with Jones reflecting on his background and more than 35 years in the packaging industry. He previews Hoosier Feeder’s presence at Pack Expo, where the company will showcase a centrifugal feeder integrated with a Dorner FlexMove conveyor. The system, he explains, offers manufacturers improved flexibility and efficiency in handling components on high-speed packaging lines.

Jones elaborates on the collaboration with Dorner, emphasizing how the partnership has resulted in a feeder system that is both scalable and adaptable to diverse customer needs. His comments underscore how collaboration between solution providers continues to drive innovation in packaging automation.

Sheri and Sarah shift to their weekly game segment, “All In.” The lighthearted competition carries through until the co-hosts wrap up the show.

This episode of The Downtime demonstrates the podcast’s ability to balance industry recognition with technical insight and community-building. From celebrating the accomplishments of young engineering leaders to previewing game-changing technologies at Pack Expo, the show delivers valuable perspectives for professionals across the manufacturing landscape.

With its mix of news, recognition and expert interviews, The Downtime continues to connect listeners to the people and innovations driving the future of industry.

Timestamps for The Downtime Episode 23

00:17 – Co-hosts open the show

02:40 – Headline segment begins with Wynn sharing Packaging OEM’s story on Novakon’s industrial PCs, which are compatible with Siemens Industrial Edge and can enable smarter packaging lines with data-driven maintenance and sustainability features.

03:23 – Wynn urges listeners to download the free Packaging OEM eBook on energy-efficient packaging machinery

03:32 – Kasprzak spotlights Engineering Leaders Under 40, including: Johnnie Burness, Mena Francis, and Jasmine Nguyen. Read the full list of winners on Plant Engineering’s website and Control Engineering’s website

03:57 – Kasprzak recognizes Johnnie Burness, 39, engineering manager with Factory Systems and Test with Verdagy

04:28 – Kasprzak celebrates Mena Francis, 37, project manager for Applied Control Engineering

04:53 – Kasprzak highlights Jasmine Nguyen, 27, controls & automation engineer at Hargrove Controls & Automation

06:18 – Kasprzak addresses recent stories she wrote about careers in engineering, including advice and salary survey research. Read the article on Plant Engineering’s website and check out the piece on Control Engineering’s website

07:27 – Wynn talks about Pack Expo Las Vegas and introduces today’s interview guest, Matt Jones, VP of sales at Hoosier Feeder.

08:34 – Interview with Jones begins

08:50 – Jones shares his background and perspective on 35 years in the packaging industry

09:20 – Jones previews Pack Expo Las Vegas and shares information on Hoosier Feeder’s centrifugal feeder integrated with a Dorner FlexMove conveyor that will be displayed at the event

11:04 – Jones addresses the collaboration with Dorner and details how the centrifugal feeder system is both flexible and scalable

14:30 – Jones interview ends

14:45 – Game time segment begins “All In”

22:05 – The co-hosts wrap up the show

