Engineering Leaders Under 40 inspire as manufacturing adds opportunities

Engineering Leaders Under 40 have advice for those who want to take advantage of new opportunities in the manufacturing industry.

Engineering Leaders Under 40. Courtesy: WTWH Media

The U.S. manufacturing sector is experiencing a surge in job opportunities as companies respond to rising demand, digital transformation and investments in reshoring. Industry leaders and workforce experts note that while challenges remain, particularly in skills development, the outlook for manufacturing careers is stronger than it has been in years.

And the need for people to take on entry-level manufacturing jobs is increasing. Engineers and other manufacturing workers are retiring, with about 10% of the workforce anticipating retirement in the next two to three years.

Plant Engineering’s Engineering Leaders Under 40 are a source of inspiration for anyone looking to get into the field. Some of our winners have great advice to offer newcomers to manufacturing.

In July 2025, there were about 437,000 open manufacturing jobs in the U.S., up from 396,000 in June but down slightly from the 499,000 in July 2024, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Companies are hiring for both entry-level and advanced positions, reflecting the diversity of opportunities across the field, according to the BLS.

One driver of this growth is the increasing integration of automation, robotics and artificial intelligence into production processes. While some feared these technologies would replace jobs, industry data suggests the opposite is occurring. New tools require skilled workers to operate, maintain and optimize them, creating demand for technicians, engineers and data specialists.

At the same time, traditional roles in machining, welding and assembly remain vital. Employers are working to fill positions by offering competitive wages, career advancement pathways and training programs that help new hires adapt to modernized shop floors.

The skills gap, however, continues to be a pressing issue. A report from Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute projects that more than 2 million manufacturing jobs could go unfilled by 2030 if current trends persist. To address this, companies are partnering with technical colleges, apprenticeship programs and workforce development initiatives.

For example, apprenticeship programs that blend classroom learning with on-the-job training are becoming more common in states with strong manufacturing bases. These programs not only provide workers with valuable skills but also give employers a pipeline of talent trained to meet specific production needs.

In addition to technical expertise, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on soft skills such as problem-solving, teamwork and adaptability. As supply chains become more complex and customer demands evolve, companies are seeking employees who can collaborate across disciplines and contribute to continuous improvement efforts.

For job seekers, the message is clear: manufacturing offers a wide range of career paths, from hands-on shop floor roles to advanced positions in automation and data analytics. With wages climbing and opportunities expanding, the sector presents a compelling option for both new entrants to the workforce and experienced professionals seeking a career change.

As the industry continues to adapt to new technologies and global challenges, one constant remains — manufacturing will need people. For those willing to embrace innovation and build their skills, the opportunities are increasing, and the future is bright.