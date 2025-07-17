The Downtime | Episode 13: Driving Forward

Courtesy: WTWH Media

The Downtime, your weekly manufacturing and engineering podcast, drives home the importance of proper drive selection.

In this week’s episode, Driving Forward, The Downtime co-hosts Sheri Kasprzak and Sarah Wynn caught up with Mark Arisman, business development manager with Nord Drivesystems, about variable frequency drives and their importance for control and protection in both broader manufacturing processes and in packaging specifically.

VFDs bolster efficiency in manufacturing, and they also help integrate machines into multiple control environments.

You don’t want to miss this deep dive into VFDs and controls.

The Downtime episode 13 timestamps

00:17 – Sarah begins the episode

01:35 – Sarah and Sheri preview a National Emoji Day game

03:27 – Sarah and Sheri drive into conversation with Mark Arisman from Nord Drivesystems

04:02 – Interview with Mark Arisman from Nord

06:56 – Mark details Nord’s VFD options

09:41 – Mark explains the benefits of decentralized drives

13:14 – Discussion over predictive maintenance and condition monitoring

16:42 – Mark explains NordCon software

18:35 – Trends in VFDs

21:02 – Mark explains Nordac Pro cabinet-mounted drive

22:18 – Mark explains Nord’s application support team and resources available in Wisconsin

23:23 – Mark explains Eco Box, a retrofitting solution

24:31 – The co-hosts wrap up the discussion of Nord’s technology

24:46 – Sarah thanks Mark and urges listeners to read Packaging OEM’s story on Nord’s inverter tech and NordCon

25:26 – Sheri introduces Control Engineering’s article from Rick Houtz, controls and automation engineer with Hargrove Controls & Automation, on how to select, configure, and tune industrial motor drives

28:32 – Sarah and Sheri play an emoji game in honor of World Emoji Day

35:17 – Sarah and Sheri sign out

Check out our archive

Episode 1: Packaging + Robots + Tariffs, Oh, My!

Episode 2: It’s Gonna Be May

Episode 3: Doin’ the Robot

Episode 4: Miss Worldwide

Episode 5: Thinking Inside the Box

Episode 6: Conveyance, Copilots & College Grads

Episode 7: Running on AI and Coffee

Episode 8: The Safety Dance

Episode 9: Getting Flexible

Episode 10: Manufacturing Fun!

Episode 11: Party in the USA

Episode 12: Digital Transformation

