The Downtime | Episode 13: Driving Forward

The Downtime, your weekly manufacturing and engineering podcast, drives home the importance of proper drive selection.
In this week’s episode, Driving Forward, The Downtime co-hosts Sheri Kasprzak and Sarah Wynn caught up with Mark Arisman, business development manager with Nord Drivesystems, about variable frequency drives and their importance for control and protection in both broader manufacturing processes and in packaging specifically.
VFDs bolster efficiency in manufacturing, and they also help integrate machines into multiple control environments.
You don’t want to miss this deep dive into VFDs and controls.
The Downtime episode 13 timestamps
00:17 – Sarah begins the episode
01:35 – Sarah and Sheri preview a National Emoji Day game
03:27 – Sarah and Sheri drive into conversation with Mark Arisman from Nord Drivesystems
04:02 – Interview with Mark Arisman from Nord
06:56 – Mark details Nord’s VFD options
09:41 – Mark explains the benefits of decentralized drives
13:14 – Discussion over predictive maintenance and condition monitoring
16:42 – Mark explains NordCon software
18:35 – Trends in VFDs
21:02 – Mark explains Nordac Pro cabinet-mounted drive
22:18 – Mark explains Nord’s application support team and resources available in Wisconsin
23:23 – Mark explains Eco Box, a retrofitting solution
24:31 – The co-hosts wrap up the discussion of Nord’s technology
24:46 – Sarah thanks Mark and urges listeners to read Packaging OEM’s story on Nord’s inverter tech and NordCon
25:26 – Sheri introduces Control Engineering’s article from Rick Houtz, controls and automation engineer with Hargrove Controls & Automation, on how to select, configure, and tune industrial motor drives
28:32 – Sarah and Sheri play an emoji game in honor of World Emoji Day
35:17 – Sarah and Sheri sign out
