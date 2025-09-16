Selecting the right lubricants for safe, reliable bottling line operations

In the food and beverage industry, selecting the right lubricant is critical, not only for equipment performance but also for ensuring food safety and regulatory compliance.

Figure 5: Inline bottling system transporting product to the final packaging stage. Courtesy: Clarion Lubricants

Learning objectives

Understand the types and certifications of food-grade lubricants, including H1 and 3H classifications, and their roles in maintaining food safety during processing.

Identify lubrication requirements for different bottling systems and learn how to choose the right food-grade lubricant based on equipment type and operational demands.

Recognize the importance of following OEM lubrication specifications to ensure peak equipment performance and compliance in food and beverage processing environments.

In the food and beverage industry, choosing the right lubricant is essential to keep bottling equipment running efficiently while meeting stringent food safety standards.

Food-grade lubricants not only protect machinery from friction, wear and heat but also reduce contamination risks by complying with H1 or 3H certification requirements.

In the food and beverage industry, the demands on lubricants are more complex than in many other sectors. These lubricants must deliver the same level of performance and protection as conventional industrial lubricants while meeting the rigorous National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) standards for direct or incidental food contact. Choosing the right lubricants is essential — not only to keep bottling equipment running effectively, but also to protect the safety of the food and beverage being processed.

Why food-grade lubricants matter

Food-grade lubricants were created to provide the necessary lubrication of the equipment used to process food and beverages while reducing potential contamination during processing. Yet the possibility of contact between food and lubricants cannot be eliminated. It’s important that food-grade lubricants are used in food and beverage facilities to help protect the safety of the food supply.

Figure 1: Inline bottling system delivering successfully capped bottles of water. Courtesy: Clarion Lubricants

To ensure food safety, food-grade lubricants must meet specific certifications while still protecting equipment from friction, wear, corrosion and heat. Depending on the application, lubricants are required to meet either H1 or 3H certification standards:

H1 lubricants are designed for incidental food contact — meaning they can safely touch food in small, intended amounts. These lubricants are used in most bottling equipment in food and beverage plants.

are designed for incidental food contact — meaning they can safely touch food in small, intended amounts. These lubricants are used in most bottling equipment in food and beverage plants. 3H lubricants are approved for direct contact with food and are typically used on surfaces like grills, loaf pans or cutting boards.

Bottling equipment lubrication needs

There are several types of bottling systems used across the food and beverage industry, but two of the most common are inline and rotary bottle fillers and cappers. These systems are found in facilities bottling everything from water, soft drinks, beer and wine to nonbeverage items like dairy products, cooking oils, syrups and sauces. Each type of equipment presents different challenges when it comes to lubrication.

Figure 2: There are a variety of uses for hydraulic motors, including conveyor belts. Courtesy: Clarion Lubricants

Rotary bottling machines are designed for high-speed, high-volume production. They continuously rotate bottles through different stages of filling and capping. Because of their speed, they require lubricants that can withstand intense operational demands.

For these systems, gear oils with appropriate viscosities are crucial. For example:

Figure 3: Hydraulics pump feeds the line that is the source of fluid for the entire operation. Courtesy: Clarion Lubricants

A lower viscosity gear oil, such as ISO 150, may be needed for machines operating at higher speeds.

Higher viscosity oils like ISO 220 may be required for slower-moving parts or equipment that run at lower speeds but under higher loads.

Inline filling machines work differently from rotary systems. They typically have nozzles that enter the tops of bottles to fill them. These nozzles are powered by hydraulic systems, which operate under high pressure and fill the bottles with product. If a hydraulic line fails or blows, there’s a potential for the hydraulic oil to come into contact with the product.

Figure 4: When there are many lines throughout a plant, multiple pumps are needed to support successful operation. Courtesy: Clarion Lubricants

Inline capping systems may also rely on hydraulic pressure to press caps onto bottles or use rotary systems to screw them on.

For this reason, it’s imperative to use the correct food-grade hydraulic lubricant. These lubricants protect hydraulic components while ensuring that any incidental contact with food does not pose a risk to consumer health.

OEM lubricant recommendations

Note that not all equipment is the same and may have unique lubrication needs. It’s important to consult the operating manuals to determine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) recommendations or lubricant specifications required for optimal performance and compliance. Manufacturers often provide specific lubrication specifications, including:

Recommended viscosity

Lubricant type (gear oil, hydraulic oil, grease, etc.)

Application points and schedules

Using a lubricant that doesn’t meet the OEM’s criteria can result in poor equipment performance or unexpected failures.

Figure 5: Inline bottling system transporting product to the final packaging stage. Courtesy: Clarion Lubricants

In conclusion, the unique demands of the food and beverage industry mean that not just any lubricant will do. Selecting a suitable food-grade lubricant will help ensure bottling operations run smoothly while remaining safe and compliant.