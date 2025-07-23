New report explores advances in turbine oils and monitoring

STLE examines the evolution of turbine oils and key advancements in formulation.

The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE), a technical society for professionals in tribology and lubrication engineering, has released a free digital report titled The Evolution of Turbine Oils, Their Management and Future Predictions.

This special report reviews recent developments in turbine oil formulation, testing, and condition monitoring technologies, primarily from the past decade. Topics include oil formulations, testing standards, and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and sensors. These developments are contributing to the increased use of synthetic oils, the integration of AI and sensor technologies, and a move toward combined strategies aimed at improving performance and reducing environmental impact.

“As the power generation landscape evolves, so too must the technologies that support it,” said STLE president Kevin Delaney, Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC. “This report offers valuable insight into how our industry is innovating to meet the demands of turbine oils—through smarter lubrication strategies and a forward-looking mindset that prioritizes both performance and sustainability.”

This free digital special report is now available for download at www.stle.org/turbineoils.

