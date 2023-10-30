Troubleshooting techniques for AC induction motors

Learning objectives

Identify the most common issues associated with troubleshooting AC induction motors

Specify common monitoring points for assessing AC induction motor performance

Review common induction motor maintenance procedures

Learn what it takes to get optimum, long-term performance from AC induction motors.

Over their operating lives, most AC induction motors exhibit common problems, from transients to voltage imbalances and single phasing.

Therefore, being familiar with general troubleshooting techniques is important. To start, it’s vital to understand the operating parameters and forces acting against a motor; to perform tests and make observations based on those parameters; and to remove system components to isolate a problem.

Proper size and power source connection must be verified. Regular measurement procedures, starting with nominal voltage, current and frequency can be the starting point for long-running optimal motor and drive operation.

This webcast will specify and analyze the various troubleshooting operating parameters to consider and outline what equipment is needed to identify solutions.

Presenter:

Michael Lyda, Advanced Energy

