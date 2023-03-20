Top 5 Plant Engineering content: March 13-19, 2023

Courtesy: Schneider Electric

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered PPE and electrical risks, condition-based maintenance, oil and gas workforce skills and more. Links to each article below.

Employers and employees must ensure proper personal protective equipment is in use to keep workers safe and lower risk.

What if there was a way to protect facility assets and ensure little to no downtime of plant machinery?

The oil and gas industry is facing a skills gap and companies are integrating industrial Internet of Things cloud-based automation to mitigate this problem.

In the quest to reduce methane emissions and improve sustainability in the oil and natural gas industry, the use of artificial intelligence in plunger lift systems is proving to be a promising solution.

There are several important considerations when selecting flyback diodes that can make the difference in reliable design and extending the life span of the system.

