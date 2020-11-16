Top 5 Plant Engineering articles November 9-15, 2020

Automation

Courtesy: Hooman Hedayati, University of Colorado Boulder

The top 5 most read articles online, from November 9-15, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered Product of the Year finalists, Industry 4.0, robots and drone safety, better cybersecurity and applying analytics. Links to each article below.

1. 2020 Product of the Year Finalists

The official ballot is open for voting for Plant Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers, for a limited time. Cast your votes at www.plantengineering.com/NP4E.

2. HMI, IIoT, and AR technologies: Parts of the Industry 4.0 revolution

Industry 4.0, the next industrial revolution is underway, and human-machine interface and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and augmented reality (AR) technologies are helping. Here’s how they can help your applications.

3. Robot inspired by pufferfish could improve drone safety

A team of engineers have designed a robot called PufferBot, which blows up like a pufferfish and is designed to make flying drones safer.

4. Six ways to improve cybersecurity: Barriers vs. resiliency

Overcome three OT/IT cybersecurity barriers and move towards cyber-resiliency in three cybersecurity steps.

5. How raw data is made ready for applying analytics

Subject matter experts best positioned to judiciously transform process data for analysis.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, November 9-15, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.