Top 5 Plant Engineering articles June 29 to July 5, 2020

The top 5 most read articles online, from June 29 to July 5, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered energy assessment tips, Product of the Year winners, industrial lubrication applications, the manufacturing index and process control and safety systems. Links to each article below.

1. Three strategy tips for optimizing your next energy assessment

Better energy assessments improve a plant’s overall optimization and provides better data insights.

2. 2019 Product of the Year Winners

The 2019 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May 2020 print edition of Plant Engineering magazine.

3. Find the right products for diverse industrial lubrication applications

The 2020 Plant Engineering Industrial Lubrication Guide informs manufacturers with an understanding of market options and innovations.

4. Manufacturing index rises in June as industry rebounds

The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) purchasing manufacturers’ index (PMI) registered at 52.6% in June, which is up almost 10% from May’s reading of 43.1%, as the industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic and look to pick up where they left off.

5. Separating process control and safety systems

Process safety: Keeping process control and safety systems separate is crucial, but knowing what to separate and integrate and why is critical. Learn about safety instrumented function (SIF) and layers of protection analysis (LOPA).

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, June 29 to July 5, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.