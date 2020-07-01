Manufacturing index rises in June as industry rebounds

Business of Engineering

Courtesy: CFE Media and Technology

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew in June, with the overall economy notching a second month of growth after one month of contraction. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) purchasing manufacturers’ index (PMI) registered at 52.6%, which is up almost 10% from May’s reading of 43.1%.

Timothy R. Fiore, CPSM, C.P.M., Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee said in a press release: “This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the second straight month after April’s contraction, which ended a period of 131 consecutive months of growth.”

There was a great deal of growth overall, particularly with new orders, which increased by almost 25%; production jumped 24% compared to May, as well. Employment also enjoyed a double-digit rise compared to last month.

“June signifies manufacturing entering an expected expansion cycle after the disruption caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” Fiore said. “Comments from the panel were positive (1.3 positive comments for every one cautious comment), reversing the cautious trend which began in March. The manufacturing sector is reversing the heavy contraction of April, with the PMI increasing month-over-month at a rate not seen since August 1980, with several other indexes also posting gains not seen in modern times.

“As predicted, the growth cycle has returned after three straight months of COVID-19 disruptions. Demand, consumption and inputs are reaching parity and are positioned for a demand-driven expansion cycle as we enter the second half of the year.”

Fiore said the food, beverage and tobacco product industry remains the strongest performer overall and 13 of the 18 industries reported growth in June. This is a welcome change of pace for the manufacturing industry after a turbulent three months. How the country continues to recover from COVID-19’s impact and if there is a second shutdown due to rising infection rates remain open questions, however.

What respondents are saying: