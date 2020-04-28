Awards

TrendMiner 2019 R.3

The finalists of the 32nd annual Plant Engineering Product of the Year awards stretched across 13 categories. This program honors the best innovations of 2019, as voted by the audience of Plant Engineering.

The Grand Award—given to the new product that received the highest number of votes among all 13 categories—is presented to TrendMiner for the TrendMiner 2019 R.3, originally in the Plant Analytics & Design category of the competition. The Grand Award, and the 37 winners in 13 categories ranging from asset management to safety, will be honored with gold, silver and bronze trophies at the 2020 Engineering Awards in Manufacturing dinner to be hosted in Chicago this Fall.

2019 Product of the Year Winners

Asset Management

Automation & Controls

Compressed Air

Electric Motors & Drives

Electrical Safety

Energy Management

Fluid Handling

Lighting

Maintenance Software

Maintenance Tools & Equipment

Material Handling Systems

Plant Analytics & Design

Safety