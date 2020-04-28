2019 Product of the Year Winners
The 2019 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May 2020 print edition of Plant Engineering magazine.
The finalists of the 32nd annual Plant Engineering Product of the Year awards stretched across 13 categories. This program honors the best innovations of 2019, as voted by the audience of Plant Engineering.
The Grand Award—given to the new product that received the highest number of votes among all 13 categories—is presented to TrendMiner for the TrendMiner 2019 R.3, originally in the Plant Analytics & Design category of the competition. The Grand Award, and the 37 winners in 13 categories ranging from asset management to safety, will be honored with gold, silver and bronze trophies at the 2020 Engineering Awards in Manufacturing dinner to be hosted in Chicago this Fall.
Asset Management
- Gold: ROTALIGN touch EX, Pruftechnik, pruftechnik.us
- Silver: GraceSense Vibration and Temperature Node, Grace Engineered Products, graceport.com
- Bronze: IsoLogic Breather, Des-Case, www.descase.com
Automation & Controls
- Gold: Simatic S7-1500 TM NPU, Siemens, usa.siemens.com
- Silver: ztC Edge 110i, Stratus Technologies, stratus.com
- Bronze: Graphite 12.1-in. HMI, Red Lion Controls, redlion.net
Compressed Air
- Gold: ZR 90-160 VSD+, Atlas Copco, atlascopco.com/en-us/compressors
- Silver: Soft Grip Back Blow Safety Air Gun, Exair, exair.com
- Bronze: Gen4 ionizing bar, Exair, exair.com
Electric Motors & Drives
- Gold: Dodge Food Safe bearing, ABB Motors & Mechanical, baldor.com
- Silver: Unidrive DFS, Control Techniques, controltechniques.us
- Bronze: HarmonicGuard passive harmonic filter, TCI, https://transcoil.com
Electrical Safety
- Gold: Electrical Diagnostic Test, Form A, Ramsay Corp., ramsaycorp.com
- Silver: Data Access Port, Panduit, panduit.com
- Bronze: LOTO Pro, Switchgear Safety, switchgearsafety.com
Energy Management
- Gold: 5P lithium-ion UPS, Eaton, eaton.com
- Silver: SSG-RP-1H, Falcon Electric, falconups.com
- Bronze: TeSys island, Schneider Electric, schneider-electric.us
Fluid Handling
- Gold: ChemLon Eclipse 7576, A.R. Thomson Group, www.arthomson.com
- Silver: CytroBox, Bosch Rexroth, boschrexroth.com/en/us
- Bronze: CR pump, Grundfos, https://grundfos.us
Lighting
- Gold: SpectraClean, Hubbell Lighting, hubbelllighting.com
- Silver: Crouse-Hinds Champ Pro PVMA LED fixture, Eaton, eaton.com
- Bronze: Reliant high bay, Dialight, dialight.com
Maintenance Software
- Gold: MVP Plant V2.5, CMMS Data Group, cmmsdatagroup.com
- Silver: Connected Maintenance, Aquitas Solutions, aquitas-solutions.com
Maintenance Tools & Equipment
- Gold: Easy-Laser XT770, Ludeca, ludeca.com
- Silver: ii900 Sonic Industrial Imager, Fluke, fluke.com
- Bronze: QX ergonomic tightening system, Ingersoll Rand, www.ingersollrandproducts.com
Material Handling Systems
- Gold: VanRiet HC sorter, MHS, mhsglobal.com
- Silver: Model 8250 pallet jack, The Raymond Corporation, raymondcorp.com
- Bronze: Sealmaster unitized spherical roller bearing, Regal Beloit America, regalbeloit.com
Plant Analytics & Design
- Gold: Seeq R21 process manufacturing analytics software, Seeq Corp., seeq.com
- Silver: RXi Industrial Display, Emerson Automation, emerson.com
Safety
- Gold: Vanguard TCD50 V1.2, United Electric Controls, ueonline.com
- Silver: Transformer Containment Bag, Andax Industries, andax.com
- Bronze: RSA-152G remote switch actuator, CBS ArcSafe, cbsarcsafe.com