Top 5 Plant Engineering articles December 7-13, 2020

The top 5 most read articles online, from December 7-13, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered robot packaging, hydrogen benefits, robotic offline programming, IT/OT convergence and Product of the Year finalists. Links to each article below.

1. How robots package eggs

Robot palletizer safely packs fresh eggs, increases throughput and reduces costs.

2. Has hydrogen’s time finally come?

Hydrogen could offer a greener future for us all, but harnessing its full potential requires a degree of technical understanding.

3. The need for robotic offline programming in a COVID-19 world

Offline robot programming platforms are increasingly being used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Four scenarios, key programming features and perks are highlighted.

4. IT/OT convergence helps upstream and midstream operations pivot to meet new realities

World events impose changes on upstream and midstream oil & gas operations, but IT/OT convergence and digitalization helps users adapt.

5. 2020 Product of the Year Finalists

The official ballot is open for voting for Plant Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers, for a limited time. Cast your votes at www.plantengineering.com/NP4E.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Dec. 7-13, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

