Top 5 Plant Engineering articles December 14-20, 2020

The top 5 most read articles online, from December 14-20, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered the 2020 Top Plant, Product of the Year finalists, testing and maintenance programs, maintenance automation and digital twins. Links to each article below.

1. Swagelok Co. excels by looking to the future

2020 Plant Engineering Top Plant: Focus on training, workforce development and digitalization enable success.

2. 2020 Product of the Year Finalists

3. How to build a better testing and maintenance program

The central objectives of any maintenance program are to extend the life of the equipment, increase facility uptime and improve plant safety.

4. Maintenance automation: create a new recipe for data integration

To get top ROI for digitalizing your asset maintenance, consider a modernized version of the automation pyramid using ISA-95 Enterprise-Control System Integration.

5. Rise of the digital twin

The digital twin is set to be a key technology for the success of Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Dec. 14-20, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

