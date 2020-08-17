Top 5 Plant Engineering articles August 10-16, 2020

Machinery and Equipment

Courtesy: Swagelok

The top 5 most read articles online, from Aug. 10-16, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered block valves, predictive maintenance, robotic software, VFD parameters and CMMS success. Links to each article below.

1. How to isolate systems with block valves

Isolating industrial fluid systems is important; selecting the right valve configuration is critical to safe maintenance.

2. Connect automation to the power of predictive maintenance

Leveraging operational data already in control systems can drive distribution center (DC) performance and maintenance improvements.

3. Robotic software improves robot health

Industrial robotic software, industrial networks and cloud-based technologies are helping to improve industrial robotic health, improve robotic uptime and better manage robotic assets.

4. Top 5 VFD parameter changes explained

Programming variable frequency drives (VFDs) to fit most industrial applications require only the most basic settings to operate the motor. Understand these 5 VFD parameter changes to optimize VFD programming to fit most motor-drive applications.

5. Tips on how to achieve multisite CMMS success

How four companies accomplished multisite CMMS implementations, gaining a consolidated view of operations and standardized maintenance practices.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Aug. 10-16, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.