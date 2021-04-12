Automation, Controls

1. Control system helps drones team up to deliver heavy packages

A research team at the Georgia Institute of Technology has developed a modular solution for handling larger packages without the need for a complex fleet of drones of varying sizes. See video.

2. Smart factory acceleration in a pandemic

Cover Story: Learn how building for the pandemic era can accelerate the era of smart factories. See four ways a factory can become smart and resilient.

3. How to resolve a conflict before it manifests itself

Focus on and build healthier relationships within a workplace team.

4. Two ways smart pneumatics maximize energy savings

Flow, pressure and temperature data included.

5. How to achieve remote automation success

In a remote, yet connected world, this is how to keep pace with the changing face of automation in manufacturing.

