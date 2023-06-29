Plant Engineering most-viewed lubrication articles in 2023

Courtesy: Brett Sayles

Plant Engineering’s top 5 articles online about lubrication posted over the last year covered air compressors, engine oil, open gears and more.

1. Flushing out air compressor lubricants

Picking the right lubricant for an air compressor can reduce downtime and prolong the machine’s life. Five lubricant base stocks are highlighted.

2. Additives and engine oil lubrication

Engine oils contain a complex blend of additives to minimize emission and aid efficiency.

3. Open gear lubricants’ slow, steady evolution

How do you lubricate a 120-ton gear the height of a four-story building that sits outdoors or in a dusty plant environment, while meeting safety, environmental and operating cost constraints?

4. The basics of lubricant water contamination

Steps taken after water contamination is identified depend on the type of lubrication product and its intended use.

5. Crude oil to base stocks to base oils to lubricating oils

The refining process has improved throughout the history of crude oil use, with base stock quality continuing to benefit from new technology.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.