Plant Engineering most-viewed AI and machine learning articles in 2023

Courtesy: Chris Vavra, CFE Media and Technology

Plant Engineering’s top 5 articles online about artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning posted over the last year covered AI-based maintenance, software improving AI, AI-enabled robots and more.



1. Getting started with AI-based predictive maintenance – Artificial intelligence (AI), and particularly machine learning (ML), provide effective tools for implementing predictive maintenance.

2. Software improves AI, automation flexibility – Software-based artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to give robots abilities that allow them to straddle the flexibility gap between small batch manufacturing and high-volume automation.

3. Predictive maintenance improved by AI software enhancements – Software enhancements are evolving to help manufacturers implement a predictive maintenance prioritization strategy.

4. Higher payload collaborative robot, AI-enabled robotics, laboratory integration – Larger payload collaborative robot, artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced robotics, laboratory-robotics integration, robotic order fulfillment, and virtual reality robotic software were among advances at Pack Expo 2021 Las Vegas.

5. Smart robotics, AI fueling industrial automation growth – Industrial automation is being propelled by artificial intelligence (AI) and smart robotics, which are helping bring jobs back to the U.S.

Design-build: No longer an “alternative”? – Firms that are proficient in design-build understand the importance of establishing partnerships that address the specific skill sets required for each particular project, along with the capacity to perform the work in the required timeframe.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.