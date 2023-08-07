Why industrial washdown stations in food processing facilities are important

Courtesy: ThermOmegaTech

Plant safety insights

Industrial washdown stations play a crucial role in many different facilities and can keep areas clean and sanitary, which is critical in food processing facilities.

The hazards may vary from facility to facility, but they all must be effectively and routinely removed to preserve sanitation and product quality.

Staff should receive proper training on the washdown station when using and follow all guidelines and standards to ensure success.

Industrial washdown stations are often used in manufacturing, chemical or petrochemical, and food processing facilities as part of cleaning and sanitation procedures where maintaining hygiene is crucial. A bucket of water with a mop and a cleaning agent does not effectively sanitize a plant the way food processing cleaning equipment can.

Cleaning and sanitation procedures in the food industry

Using industrial washdown systems for food processing is important because they help to keep the facility clean and sanitary. They also help to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses.

Agencies like the FDA have defined sanitation requirements that each facility must adhere to such as identifying hazards that could impact a production facility.

Food production and detergent residue, liquid, and airborne contamination, transient soil, and microorganisms often are present in food production facilities, which is why washdown stations are recommended in these corporations.

While the hazards present on a production line vary from facility to facility and depend primarily on the specific products produced, they all must be effectively and routinely removed to preserve sanitation and product quality.

Using food processing cleaning equipment can help to reduce costs, too. Regular maintenance and repair of equipment can help to reduce downtime, saving your facility time and money. Regular cleaning and disinfecting of surface areas can also help to reduce labor costs while following a daily process.

Food processing cleaning equipment limits downtime

Industrial washdown stations can be used in both commercial and industrial production facilities and are described as stationary equipment that produces a high-pressure and high-temperature stream of water to remove debris while cleaning. However, when used in production facilities such as food processing for meat and dairy, this cleaning equipment offers a fast and efficient cleanup while maintaining sanitation standards.

Food processing cleaning equipment for food processing typically utilizes stations that produce water temperatures at 150°F (65.5°C) or above to quickly cleanse and sanitize surfaces like processing equipment, walls, floors, and other surfaces.

To properly follow cleaning and sanitation procedures for food processing, a washdown system frequently includes a mixing valve that combines hot and cold water along with an industrial-use cleaning agent, if needed.

Food processing cleaning equipment sanitize

Having efficient cleaning equipment in a food processing facility can provide several benefits. By keeping the facility clean, the risk of food contamination is minimized. Food allergies and foodborne illnesses caused by bacteria and viruses can be avoided.

There are washdown systems that offer high-temperature sanitation and maintenance equipment necessary for industrial and food facilities, including steam and water washdown stations with hot water mixing unit hose stations.

To be even more effective, a specific mixing valve that combines steam and cold water creates a steam water mixing station that lowers the decibel sound in facilities while producing a flow of user-defined stream of water to efficiently sanitize, clean, and kill bacteria.

Choosing the right washdown equipment

Choosing the right washdown station can be a challenge. There are a few key factors that should be considered when choosing the equipment for food plant sanitation. Staff should receive proper training on the washdown station when using such as donning the correct clothing and protective gear as well as regularly inspecting and cleaning equipment.

Food processing cleaning equipment is an essential component of food-processing plants. They offer a dependable, safe, and easy-to-implement way of keeping these facilities clean and sanitized.

By following the correct processes and safety protocols, companies can ensure that their food-processing facilities are well-maintained and properly sanitized as well as sustain production line schedules.

