Plant Engineering‘s top 5 content over the past week covered asset criticality, edge computing, automation trends, compressed air systems and IT/OT convergence. Links to each article below.

1. Improving asset criticality with better decision making at the plant level

KPIs express and protect the license to operate, which include safety, environmental, and compliance protections.

2. Five tips to avert the leading causes of failure in industrial edge computing

With adoption of industrial edge computing, there are several ways to support information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) convergence.

3. Automation and manufacturing trends for the future

Jeff Burnstein, A3 president and the key organizer behind Automate 2022, offered his views on the latest trends in automation and what he sees for the future.

4. Let’s talk about compressed air systems

Managing leaks (and everything else) in an industrial compressed air system.

5. IT/OT convergence moves automation markets forward

Cloud-native data historian expedites data migration, insights

