Plant Engineering‘s top 5 content over the past week covered AI-as-a-service, geothermal energy, hydraulic cylinders, maintenance management plans and predictive maintenance. Links to each article below.

1. A look at digital transformation using the cloud

Cloud architecture, when examined in its entirety, can be very complex. Focusing on its interface with operations technology makes matters clearer and more manageable.

2. White paper highlights electric vehicles’ future, technology advances

A white paper created by the STLE highlights current trends and predictions for the EV market and how its impacting the tribology and lubrication engineering field.

3. Borehole to reveal viability of campus’s geothermal future

Cornell University is breaking ground on its geothermal energy efforts in order to be carbon-neutral by 2035 with a 2-mile borehole to determine feasibility.

4. Electromechanical actuators will replace hydraulic cylinders faster than expected

Hydraulic cylinders may be replaced by electromechanical actuators within vehicles in the material handling sector more quickly than previously thought.

5. Why automating AI-as-a-service is now mission critical

AI-as-a-service (AiaaS) combines an AI-ready IIoT platform with automating deep learning intelligence to help accelerate the realization of the greater manufacturing mission.

