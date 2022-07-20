Courtesy: STLE/ National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)

The Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE) — the premier technical society serving the needs of the tribology and lubrication engineering business sector — is pleased to announce the release of its new white paper, Tribology and Lubrication for E-Mobility: Findings from the Inaugural STLE Conference on Electric Vehicles.

The white paper captures findings from STLE’s inaugural Tribology and Lubrication for E-Mobility Conference in November 2021. The conference included more than 20 speakers from leading companies and organizations with an interest in e-mobility, providing unique perspectives to help unify requirements for lubricants operating in electric vehicles (EVs).

The white paper was prepared by Dr. Neil Canter of Chemical Solutions, STLE technical advisor and a member of the STLE EV Conference Planning Committee. In this piece, Neil summarizes the key findings and challenges discussed in the conference and provides other related content, addressing topics such as requirements for potential e-fluids and how the demand for industrial lubricants will be affected by the increased manufacture of battery electric vehicle (BEV) parts.

“The revolutionary shift from internal combustion engine powered vehicles to BEVs has significant ramifications for producers of automotive lubricants, industrial lubricants and raw materials used in their manufacture,” Canter said in a press release. “STLE is leading the charge for identifying the technical challenges and commercial opportunities related to EV technology.”

– Edited from an STLE press release by CFE Media and Technology. STLE is a CFE Media and Technology content partner.

Do you have experience and expertise with the topics mentioned in this content? You should consider contributing to our CFE Media editorial team and getting the recognition you and your company deserve. Click here to start this process.