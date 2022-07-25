Courtesy: Dataprophet

Plant Engineering‘s top 5 content over the past week covered AI-as-a-service, geothermal energy, hydraulic cylinders, maintenance management plans and predictive maintenance. Links to each article below.

1. Why automating AI-as-a-service is now mission critical

AI-as-a-service (AiaaS) combines an AI-ready IIoT platform with automating deep learning intelligence to help accelerate the realization of the greater manufacturing mission.

2. Borehole to reveal viability of campus’s geothermal future

Cornell University is breaking ground on its geothermal energy efforts in order to be carbon-neutral by 2035 with a 2-mile borehole to determine feasibility.

3. Electromechanical actuators will replace hydraulic cylinders faster than expected

Hydraulic cylinders may be replaced by electromechanical actuators within vehicles in the material handling sector more quickly than previously thought.

4. Five strategies to consider when building a maintenance management plan

Developing a maintenance management plan requires careful attention and knowledge to a company’s specific needs and requirements for improving overall productivity and safety.

5. Predictive maintenance improved by AI software enhancements

Software enhancements are evolving to help manufacturers implement a predictive maintenance prioritization strategy.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, July 18-24, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Christina Miller, associate editor, Plant Engineering, CFE Media and Technology, cmiller@cfemedia.com.

