Top 5 Plant Engineering content: July 11-17, 2022

The most-viewed content from the past week covered electromechanical actuators, asset criticality, automation trends, compressed air and IT/OT convergence. Miss something? You can catch up here.

By Chris Vavra July 18, 2022
Courtesy: AspenTech

Plant Engineering‘s top 5 content over the past week covered electromechanical actuators, asset criticality, automation trends, compressed air and IT/OT convergence. Links to each article below.

1. Electromechanical actuators will replace hydraulic cylinders faster than expected

Hydraulic cylinders may be replaced by electromechanical actuators within vehicles in the material handling sector more quickly than previously thought.

2. Improving asset criticality with better decision making at the plant level

KPIs express and protect the license to operate, which include safety, environmental, and compliance protections.

3. Automation and manufacturing trends for the future

Jeff Burnstein, A3 president and the key organizer behind Automate 2022, offered his views on the latest trends in automation and what he sees for the future.

4. Let’s talk about compressed air systems

Managing leaks (and everything else) in an industrial compressed air system.

5. IT/OT convergence moves automation markets forward

Cloud-native data historian expedites data migration, insights

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, July 11-17, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, web content manager, CFE Media and Technology, cvavra@cfemedia.com.

Chris Vavra
Author Bio: Chris Vavra is the web content manager for CFE Media.
