Top 5 Plant Engineering content: January 23-29, 2023

Top 5 Plant Engineering content over the past week covered safety, pumps, energy efficiency and arc flashes. Links to each article below.

1. Addressing electrical safety hazards

Considering newer products and technologies can improve personnel safety, especially when combined with a “design for safety” approach and appropriate automation.

2. Vertical turbine pump tips and tricks

Vertical turbine pumps (VTPs) are ubiquitous and used in many different applications constantly, which makes them more vulnerable to damage because of constant wear.

3. Preventing slips, falls during plant design process

Slips and falls are a major source for workplace injuries, but companies can get ahead by putting plant floor safety up front and picking a walking surface that can withstand tough conditions as well as wear and tear.

4. Six ways to make pumps more energy efficient

Around 16% of a typical industrial facility’s electricity costs are generated by its pumping systems. Six tips on reducing pumping system costs are highlighted.

5. Arc flash best practices and tips

Arc flash events are among the most common source of injuries, but there are ways workers and employers can bypass them.

