Top 5 Plant Engineering articles October 5-11, 2020

Courtesy: Propane Education & Research Council

The top 5 most read articles online, from Oct. 5-11, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered forklift safety, operating machines during stoppages, COVID-19 and robots, pump diagnostics and four profit killers. Links to each article below.

1. Fundamentals of forklift safety

Keep employees safe and productive by reinforcing these safety reminders.

2. How to keep machines operating during stoppages and power disruptions

Zoned safety and uninterruptible power supplies for control power offer enhanced machines control during stoppages and power disruptions.

3. Reducing COVID-19 worker risks with robots

Focusing on COVID-19 risks in the workplace has shed new light on the benefits of automation and robots and their benefits on the plant floor and manifesting in multiple ways.

4. Process sensors, wireless transmitters, help pump diagnostics

Applying vibration and temperature sensors with wireless transmitters, paired to local or cloud diagnostics, can help keep pumps running safely and reliably.

5. Four common profit killers and how to avoid them

Superior maintenance operations may just be the difference maker.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Oct. 5-11, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.