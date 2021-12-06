Sensors, Actuators

The top 5 most read articles online, from Nov. 29- Dec. 5, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered integrating vibration analysis devices with pumps, motors and compressors, grease performance testing methods, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Integrating vibration analysis devices with pumps, motors, compressors

An effective vibration measuring program can reduce downtime for manufacturers, but some tools are better situated for certain scenarios, and users should assess application needs and the situation.

2. Grease performance testing methods

Lubricating grease tests help measure performance properties and there are many different types of tests depending on the application.

3. EVs recharge in under 5 minutes with new charging cable design

Purdue researchers designed a charging cable that can deliver a current 4.6 times that of the fastest available EV chargers on the market today.

4. Composite metal foam (CMF) on its way to influencing market

Composite metal foam (CMF) consists of metallic bubbles filled with air, which are embedded within a metal matrix that makes threats become weaker and less harmful.

5. Trends in the LV drives market

Market research shows three trends influencing the drives market: functional safety, predictive maintenance and efficiency regulations.

