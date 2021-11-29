Courtesy: Purdue University and Jared Pike

The top 5 most read articles online, from Nov. 22-28, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered EVs recharging in under 5 minutes, upgrading industrial PC cybersecurity in manufacturing, grease performance testing methods, and more. Links to each article below.

1. EVs recharge in under 5 minutes with new charging cable design

Purdue researchers designed a charging cable that can deliver a current 4.6 times that of the fastest available EV chargers on the market today.

2. Upgrading industrial PC cybersecurity in manufacturing

Cybersecurity attacks against manufacturers and other industrial sites are growing and companies need to develop a cybersecurity plan that protects industrial PCs and other vulnerable targets that, until recently, were not connected to the internet.

3. Grease performance testing methods

Lubricating grease tests help measure performance properties and there are many different types of tests depending on the application.

4. Differences between NEMA and IEC electric motors

NEMA and IEC motors are similar but have different usual practices; take care when managing a facility with a mixed population.

5. Why AMRs are being adopted on factory floors

The autonomous mobile robot (AMR) market has been heavily driven by logistics customers and will overtake manufacturing as the largest user in 2022.

