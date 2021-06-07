Courtesy: Sulzer

The top 5 most read articles online, from May 31- June 6, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered optimizing gas turbines performance, how to properly size surge protective devices, IIoT in the real world, and more. Links to each article below.

1. Optimizing gas turbine performance through planned maintenance and repairs

Gas turbines are efficient and reliable sources of power that drive generators in national power stations as well as smaller industrial settings.

2. How to properly size surge protective devices

To specify an SPD, understand the ratings associated with its application.

3. IIoT in the real world

Industrial Internet of Things serves as backbone for other Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), digital twins, the digital thread, big data, analytics, and cloud and edge computing.

4. What’s different about grease?

Greases lubricate about 90% of all rolling element bearings.

5. Augmented reality can transform manual labor

As AR-driven spatial computing makes its way into industrial workplace settings through real-time step-by-step instructions and remote mentoring, even the most complex and intricate tasks will no longer require extensive experience to manage and complete them effectively.

