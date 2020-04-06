Top 5 Plant Engineering articles March 30 to April 5, 2020
The top 5 most read articles online, from March 30 to April 5, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered coronavirus’ effect on the supply chain and engineers, pneumatics systems and remote monitoring. Links to each article below.
1. Coronavirus’ effect on supply chain varies by industry, according to expert
Supply chain concerns depend on the industry according to an MIT expert on the topic. While food availability is not a major concern, the lack of critical medical supplies is and needs to be addressed quickly.
2. Transform pneumatics systems for energy conservation, efficiency and safety
Machine automation evolution proves the only limitation is the imagination.
3. Poll results: Coronavirus, COVID-19 impact on engineers and industry
Coronavirus impact data was collected from March 12 to 17 from visitors to Control Engineering, Plant Engineering, Oil & Gas Engineering, and Consulting-Specifying Engineer websites. Half of respondents’ business have negative effects; half have supply chain problems. Results cover impact on business, company responses, travel, future outlook, government strategies and other topics.
4. Take remote monitoring to the edge
Advanced edge controllers enable remote monitoring techniques to supplement standard industrial automation practices.
5. When remote monitoring and control becomes essential for manufacturing operations
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing companies to adjust their business practices and settle to a new normal. See four tips on how edge computing and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can help companies adjust.
The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.
Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.