The top 5 most read articles online, from March 21-27, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered electric vehicles, luminaire benefits, safety in explosive environments, motor management and propane forklifts. Links to each article below.

1. Considering electric vehicle charging risks

Electric vehicle (EV) charging risk involves potential damage to EV batteries, compromised EV life safety systems, charger malfunction and more.

2. Luminaires can reduce food processing plant downtime

Sealed luminaires meet standards, address myriad challenges.

3. Ensuring safety in explosive environments

There are many requirements and regulations required for equipment used in potentially explosive environments.

4. Your questions answered: Motor management and troubleshooting techniques for ac induction motors

Best practices and tips for motor management included advice on variable frequency drives (VFDs), motor efficiency, motor standards and more.

5. Three reasons material handling professionals use propane forklifts

Why electric forklifts aren’t as productive or clean as believed.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Mar. 21-27, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

