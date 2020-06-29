Top 5 Plant Engineering articles June 22-28, 2020

If a hazard occurs and the control system can’t achieve the required risk reduction on its own, a safety instrumented function (SIF) is implemented to reduce the hazardous risk to an acceptable level. Courtesy: Maverick Technologies

The top 5 most read articles online, from June 22-28, 2020, for Plant Engineering covered Product of the Year winners, N95 mask research, process control and safety systems, high-performance HMIs and COVID-19 business impacts. Links to each article below.

1. 2019 Product of the Year Winners

The 2019 Product of the Year Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze award winners are honored below and in the May 2020 print edition of Plant Engineering magazine.

2. Researchers develop approach to make N95 masks last longer

A Purdue University research team is working on extending the shelf life for an N95 mask, a crucial piece of personal protective equipment (PPE), by making the elastic band last longer.

3. Separating process control and safety systems

Process safety: Keeping process control and safety systems separate is crucial, but knowing what to separate and integrate and why is critical. Learn about safety instrumented function (SIF) and layers of protection analysis (LOPA).

4. How to upgrade to a high-performance HMI

When beginning a hardware and software upgrade project, look to implement high-performance human-machine interface (H-P-HMI) graphics for greater control of manufacturing processes and systems.

5. Manufacturers upgrading their plants during COVID-19 shutdown

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many manufacturing and automotive plants to temporarily shut down, which gives owners an opportunity to complete long-needed upgrades to their facilities.

Chris Vavra, associate editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.