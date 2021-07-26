Courtesy: Pall Corp.

The top 5 most read articles online, from July 19-25, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered how to take lubrication problems in industrial manufacturing, predictive maintenance best practices, properly sizing surge protective devices, and more. Links to each article below.

1. How to tackle lubrication problems in industrial manufacturing

Lubrication maintenance in industrial manufacturing is a job that requires years of experience, SOPs, safety precautions and attention to detail.

2. Predictive maintenance best practices

Best practice strategies involve reducing maintenance costs and improving equipment performance.

3. Six sigma principles could improve additive manufacturing quality control

Utilizing six sigma principles, team of university researchers and standards groups are working on finding ways to set standards for quality control when it comes to additive manufacturing.

4. How to properly size surge protective devices

To specify an SPD, understand the ratings associated with its application.

5. Spare part inventory for maintenance organizations is critical

Maintenance organizations often need spare parts for various tasks, but keeping everything orderly is a challenge. Companies can change things, though. Consider seven steps and best practices highlighted here.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, July 19-25, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.