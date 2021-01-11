Top 5 Plant Engineering articles January 4-10, 2021

Commissioning

The top 5 most read articles online, from January 4-10, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered the 2020 Top Plant winner, solar power plant commissioning, Product of the Year finalists, hydrogen’s benefits and predictive analytics success. Links to each article below.

1. Swagelok Co. excels by looking to the future

2020 Plant Engineering Top Plant: Focus on training, workforce development and digitalization enable success.

2. Case study: Commissioning a solar power plant

Commissioning an integrated security system for solar power plant in Saudi Arabia was successful despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. 2020 Product of the Year Finalists

The official ballot is open for voting for Plant Engineering North American print and digital edition subscribers, for a limited time. Cast your votes at www.plantengineering.com/NP4E.

4. Has hydrogen’s time finally come?

Hydrogen could offer a greener future for us all, but harnessing its full potential requires a degree of technical understanding.

5. Six steps toward predictive analytics success

Predictive analytics success can be achieved through steps such as data acquisition, data ingestion, performance prediction and more.

