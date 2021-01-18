Top 5 Plant Engineering articles January 11-17, 2021

Analytics

The top 5 most read articles online, from January 11-17, 2021, for Plant Engineering covered predictive analytics success, Product of the Year winners, the 2020 Top Plant winner, digital twin technology and vertical farming. Links to each article below.

1. Six steps toward predictive analytics success

Predictive analytics success can be achieved through steps such as data acquisition, data ingestion, performance prediction and more.

2. 2020 Product of the Year Finalists

3. Swagelok Co. excels by looking to the future

2020 Plant Engineering Top Plant: Focus on training, workforce development and digitalization enable success.

4. How advanced digital twin technology narrows the industrial skills gap

Digital twin technology such as immersive field simulators (IFS) can help companies narrow the skills gap by offering a training environment that offers an accurate replica of the world they inhabit with virtual reality and mixed reality tools.

5. How vertical farming can change the supply chain

Vertical farming has the potential to redistribute the supply chain from a small group of producers to dozens or hundreds of urban vertical farms that supply surrounding local markets.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Jan. 11-17, 2021, for articles published within the last two months.

