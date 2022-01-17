Courtesy Micropsi Industries.

The top 5 most read articles online, from Jan. 10-16, 2022, for Plant Engineering covered the future of manufacturing production, NOV transforming upstream design process, the benefits of no-code robotics, and more. Links to each article below.

1. The future of manufacturing production is here today

Fully exploit the potential of robotics with AI

2. NOV transforms upstream design process

Thinking big, proving small on digital twins pays off.

3. Know the benefits of no-code robotics

No code programming seeks to make the automation industry more autonomous and to democratize the use of robotics at the shop floor level.

4. Tank farm automation best practices

New Zealand system integrator implemented a dedicated tank farm control system based on remote input/output (I/O) couplers connected via EtherCAT.

5. How automation can help with high demand

A sudden boom in demand provides welcome opportunities for manufacturers to boost their annual sales, which means factories will have to fulfil an unusual number of orders with the same staff and resources; automation can help manufacturers deal with these spikes in demand.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, Jan. 10-16, 2022, for articles published within the last two months.

Keagan Gay, manager of content partnerships and digital media & production coordinator, CFE Media, kgay@cfemedia.com.