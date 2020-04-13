Top 5 Plant Engineering articles April 6-12, 2020

Articles about disposable face shield manufacturing, digital twins, asset performance management, COVID-19's impact on manufacturing and digital transformation were Plant Engineering’s five most clicked articles from April 6-12, 2020. Miss something? You can catch up here.

Courtesy: Center for Bits and Atoms, MIT

1. University initiates mass manufacture of disposable face shields for COVID-19 response

An MIT team launched mass manufacturing of a new technique to meet the high demand for disposable face shields with a single-piece design that uses die cutting to create them quickly.

2. Digital twins drive innovation in the energy sector

Representations also serve as interfaces to further information.

3. Conduct asset performance management with a software-based approach

Unite separate parts of the organization, allowing teams to work collectively.

4. A profound impact on manufacturing

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing manufacturing in many ways. Learn how some are being affected and what they’re doing for the future

5. Digital transformation: time for industry to kick into high gear

Digital transformation is about transforming and changing the business for the future and creating new and better ways of doing business.

The list was developed using CFE Media’s web analytics for stories viewed on plantengineering.com, April 6-12, 2020, for articles published within the last two months.

Chris Vavra, production editor, CFE Media, cvavra@cfemedia.com.