The Control System Integrators Association (CSIA), a not-for-profit, global trade association that seeks to advance the industry of control system integration, is pleased to welcome the following new members:

Integrator members include:

Partner members include:

“CSIA was started in 1994 when a group of system integrators got together and decided to help each other build better companies. And that ethos is still with us today. CSIA is a community of system integrators that are willing to share what they have done and how they have done it,” said CSIA CEO Jose Rivera in a press release. “So, it is no surprise to me that the association continues to attract the best and brightest system integrators and partners in the industry to this unique community. We are, after all, stronger together.”

