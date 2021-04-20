Courtesy: Control System Integrators Association (CSIA)

The Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) announced its 2021 award winners.

2021 Charlie Bergman “Remember Me” Award

Joe Martin, President, CSIA-Certified Member Martin CSI, Plain City, Ohio

The prestigious Charlie Bergman Award recognizes individuals who have actively participated in association activities, published articles in industry publications, and served in leadership roles of the association. By giving their time and leadership talent to the association, the “Remember Me” winner exemplify the philosophy of sharing Bergman upheld.

2021 Integrator Member of the Year Award

CSIA-Certified Member Omnicon S.A., Cali, Colombia

The Integrator Member of the Year Award recognizes an Integrator Member that has participated significantly in the advancement of the association and profession.

2021 Partner Member of the Year Award

AVEVA Software LLC, Lake Forest, California

The Partner Member of the Year Award recognizes a Partner Member that has participated significantly in the advancement of the association and profession.

2021 Rising Star Award

Jeff Winter, Senior Director, Strategic Initiatives, CSIA-Certified Member Grantek Systems Integration, Burlington, Canada

The Rising Star Award recognizes members who are relatively new to the field who have demonstrated attributes of a future leader, innovative approaches and commitment to the industry.

2021 Social Responsibility Award

Hallam – ICS, South Burlington, Vermont

The Social Responsibility Award recognizes a member that has achieved extraordinary results in corporate social responsibility and sustainability programs.

In December 2020, the CSIA, along with CFE Media and Technology, named the 2021 System Integrators of the Year. They were:

ANDRITZ Automation (Large System Integrator Category).

(Large System Integrator Category). Applied Control Engineering Inc. (Mid-Sized Integrator Category)

(Mid-Sized Integrator Category) The JDI Group Inc. (Small System Integrator Category).

Learn more about the winners here.

– Edited from a CSIA press release by CFE Media. The CSIA is a CFE Media content partner.

